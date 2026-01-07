HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
'A star is born': Bethell joins elite with SCG century

January 07, 2026 12:50 IST

Jacob Bethell

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell is the ninth England batter to score a century against Australia, aged 22 or younger. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England's young batter Jacob Bethell joined an elite list after scoring his maiden Test century against Australia on Day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old England batter became the ninth England batter to score a century against Australia, aged 22 or younger, joining an illustrious list featuring Johnny Briggs, Young Jack Hearne, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Colin Cowdrey, David Gower, Mike Atherton,

Alastair Cook, and Ben Stokes.

Bethell brought up his first Test and first-class hundred from 162 balls with a boundary off spinner Beau Webster over midwicket. He is the fifth England player to score his maiden first-class century in a Test match.

At 22 years and 76 days, the left-hander is the fourth youngest England batter to score a century in the Ashes post World War II after David Gower, Alastair Cook and Colin Cowdrey.

 

Former England captain Vaughan hailed Bethell's technique, stating that his knock should serve as a blueprint for England's future Test batters.

"A star has been born here at the SCG .. The tempo / Technique and class of Jacob Bethell today is the blueprint for England's future Test batters," he said on X.

