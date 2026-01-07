Ashes: England captain Stokes suffers adductor injury

IMAGE: Ben Stokes bowled 10 deliveries on the fourth day before he pulled up in his follow through and walked off the field. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England captain Ben Stokes was forced off the field because of injury on Day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.



Stokes bowled 10 deliveries on the fourth day before he pulled up in his follow through

and walked off the field. This was the England captain's 28th over of Australia's first innings, having taken 2/95."Ben Stokes is currently being assessed for a right adductor complaint," said a statement from England and Wales Cricket Board. "We will provide an update when more information is available."

Harry Book took over the captaincy in Stokes' absence as England bowled out Australia for 567 in their first innings to take a huge lead of 183 runs.



England have already lost pacers Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson during the course of this Ashes series.