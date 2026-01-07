Play T20 WC in India or lose points: ICC rejects Bangladesh's request

IMAGE: The ICC have warned Bangladesh that they risk forfeiting points if they don't travel to India to play their T20 World Cup matches next month. Photograph: ANI Photo

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.



Following a virtual call on Tuesday, the ICC informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it was rejecting the latter's request to shift Bangladesh's matches outside India due to security concerns, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



The report further added that the ICC have warned Bangladesh that they risk forfeiting points if they don't travel to India to play their matches.



So far, there has been no official statement issued by BCB or ICC on the outcome of Tuesday's call, which was arranged after BCB wrote to the governing body on Sunday, asking to consider moving Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026.



Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens

in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again.After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. The World Cup event will start on February 7 with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo.BCB had formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches in the T20 World Cup to venues outside India, citing "safety and security" concerns for Bangladeshi players, according to a BCB press release.The BCB said that the team will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka over the "growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent."

The developments follow the announcement by the Kolkata Knight Riders (that they had released Bangladesh pacer Muztafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad in response to a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.



KKR's decision came after the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the Board has instructed the IPL franchise to release Rahman "due to the recent developments.



