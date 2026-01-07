HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Play T20 WC in India or lose points: ICC rejects Bangladesh's request

Play T20 WC in India or lose points: ICC rejects Bangladesh's request

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 08:19 IST

x

Bangladesh cricket team

IMAGE: The ICC have warned Bangladesh that they risk forfeiting points if they don't travel to India to play their T20 World Cup matches next month. Photograph: ANI Photo

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

Following a virtual call on Tuesday, the ICC informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board that it was rejecting the latter's request to shift Bangladesh's matches outside India due to security concerns, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.

The report further added that the ICC have warned Bangladesh that they risk forfeiting points if they don't travel to India to play their matches.

So far, there has been no official statement issued by BCB or ICC on the outcome of Tuesday's call, which was arranged after BCB wrote to the governing body on Sunday, asking to consider moving Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Bangladesh are scheduled to open their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against two-time champions West Indies at Eden Gardens

in Kolkata. After the West Indies, Bangladesh will face Italy on February 9 at the same venue, then face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, England, in Kolkata again.

After facing England, Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. The World Cup event will start on February 7 with a match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at Colombo.

BCB had formally requested the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches in the T20 World Cup to venues outside India, citing "safety and security" concerns for Bangladeshi players, according to a BCB press release.

The BCB said that the team will not travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka over the "growing concerns regarding the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent."

 

The developments follow the announcement by the Kolkata Knight Riders (that they had released Bangladesh pacer Muztafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad in response to a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

KKR's decision came after the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the Board has instructed the IPL franchise to release Rahman "due to the recent developments.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BCCI call leaves Mustafizur without a rupee
BCCI call leaves Mustafizur without a rupee
After IPL snub, Mustafizur joins PSL!
After IPL snub, Mustafizur joins PSL!
Explained: Why Bangladesh wants WC games out of India
Explained: Why Bangladesh wants WC games out of India
'No relations till Hindus are safe': KKR move backed
'No relations till Hindus are safe': KKR move backed
Celebrating India's World Champions!
Celebrating India's World Champions!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

French President Macron welcomes Canadian PM Mark Carney at his residence in Paris1:02

French President Macron welcomes Canadian PM Mark Carney...

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of Migratory Birds9:24

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of...

Tourists Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake1:42

Tourists Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO