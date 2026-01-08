Waugh Tips Jaiswal To Be Next Test Great!

'At 24 years of age, he's already scored a double hundred and averages just under 50. There's something special about this kid.'

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal made a dream Test debut, scoring 171 runs against the West Indies in July 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Although Yashasvi Jaiswal's place in India's limited overs setup remains in flux, the southpaw has swiftly established himself as a mainstay in India's Test batting order.

Jaiswal's numbers since his Test debut have been striking, but it is the manner of his run-making that truly stands out. In 28 Tests so far, he has accumulated 2,511 runs at an average of 49.2 with seven hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

It is still early days, but the 24 year old has looked like a batter built for long innings and big occasions.

Is he on the path to becoming Test cricket's next great batter? Definitely, if Australian great Mark Waugh is to be believed.

When asked to pick the torch-bearer of the new generation's Test batters, Waugh mentioned three names, but quickly identified Jaiswal as his top choice, who he believes would go down as the best of the lot in red-ball cricket.

'I reckon there's three in the run. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harry Brook and Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand. Well, I'm going with Jaiswal. At 24 years of age, he's already scored a double hundred and averages just under 50. There's something special about this kid.'

'So I've got him down, Jaiswal, as the next champion batsman of the elite group. Look at him. Brilliant player. So that's my pick, the young Indian,' Waugh said while speaking on Kayo Sports during the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney.

Fellow panelist and former England captain Michael Vaughan, however, believes it is going to be Brook who will take up the mantle next.

'Harry Brook is the next one that we're going to be talking about. We're already talking about him on this trip, the way that he's played. He hasn't got the amount of runs I would have expected, but over the course of the next 10 years, I think we are going to see some of the most extraordinary innings from this chap,' Vaughan said.

'He's already played quite a bit in his young career; red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket. He's an all-format player, and he's box office.'

With 3,052 runs from 34 Tests under his belt, Brook has been a consistent performer for England across formats.