Fizz Removal: 'No Pressure From Centre On BCCI'

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been asked to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed, and upon request, the BCCI will allow a replacement player," Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Devajit Saikia said in Guwahati on Saturday.

Asked about the reason behind the move, Saikia said, "It's because of recent developments across the border."

He clarified that there was no directive from the Centre to release the Bangladesh player and that the Board had taken the decision independently after assessing the situation.

KKR has conveyed to the BCCI its decision to comply with the Board's instruction and release the Bangladesh left-arm pacer ahead of the coming IPL season.

KKR acquired the services of 30-year-old Mustafizur for Rs 9.20 crore at the IPL Players Auction last month, following an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. His base price at the auction was Rs 2 crore.

The development comes at a time when relations between India and Bangladesh are facing strain, with the BCCI taking a cautious approach ahead of the high-profile T20 tournament.