BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Last updated on: January 03, 2026 11:28 IST

Mustafuzur Rahman

IMAGE: KKR acquired the left-arm pacer for Rs 9.20 crore (Rs 92 million) at last month's IPL mini auction in Abu Dhabi, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history. Photograph: KKR/X

The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the Indian Premier League's 2026 edition amid the growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries.

 

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-armer for Rs 9.20 crore from a base price of Rs 2 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players' auction last month.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required.

"The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI in Guwahati on Saturday.

Asked why the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to do so, he replied, "Because of recent developments all across."

The pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer amid recent killing of a Hindu man in the country and India's expression of concern for the safety of minorities there.

The criticism has also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the call to include the bowler in the current scenario.

Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, missing the tournament only in 2019 and 2020.

He has played for teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The upcoming edition was going to be his first for three-time IPL winners KKR.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
