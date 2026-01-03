HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mustafizur's exit: Azharuddin backs BCCI decision

January 03, 2026 23:39 IST

Mustafizur Rahman

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad after the BCCI instructed the IPL franchise to let go of the player. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) directive to IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman has triggered sharp and contrasting reactions, former India captain and Telangana minister Mohammed Azharuddin supported the board's stand.

"The board hasn't done anything wrong. What's happening in Bangladesh is not good. Whatever decision the board has taken, they must have taken it after consulting with the authorities concerned at the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs," Azharuddin said.

Adopting an aggressive stance on the issue, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal questioned KKR's decision to sign a Bangladeshi player in the first place and directly targeted the franchise's co-owner and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

"Shouldn't Shah Rukh Khan feel ashamed. At a time when Hindus are being attacked in Bangladesh should they have bought a Bangladeshi player? They should apologise to the country," he said.

Congress leader Husain Dalwai strongly defended Shah Rukh and condemned what he described as a deliberate attempt to communalise the issue.

"Shah Rukh Khan is not at fault in this. The way a hostile atmosphere is being deliberately created against him simply because he is a Muslim is wrong. What is happening in Bangladesh is wrong. Why don't you speak up about how Muslims and Christians are being killed here?" Dalwai said.

"His ancestors have fought against the British. What were their ancestors doing? They were acting as agents for the British," Dalwai added.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina linked the BCCI's decision to the evolving political situation in Bangladesh.

"Ever since Sheikh Hasina's government was overthrown and a coup took place, the situation in Bangladesh has been very fragile, and we are seeing civil war-like conditions throughout the country. India has always viewed sports in the spirit of sportsmanship. Players from all over the world participate in the IPL. But sometimes, when the issue of national identity arises, certain decisions are  to be made. The entire country has repeatedly said the same thing, and the BCCI has now endorsed it," he said.

 

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu criticised what he termed selective outrage and questioned the role of the BCCI leadership.

"Violence and hatred continue in BJP-ruled states in the name of language and religion. BCCI included a Bangladeshi player in the IPL, while just recently, the entire country was against Pakistan. No one wanted an India-Pakistan match, yet Jay Shah showed no patriotism, and no BJP leader said anything against it. If a Bangladeshi player comes to India to play in the IPL, and BCCI is responsible for this, then why isn't Jay Shah responsible?" Lallu said.

