News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1

Ashes PIX: England vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 1

July 06, 2023 18:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 1 of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday.

IMAGE: Stuart Broad celebrates after taking the wicket of Steve Smith during Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key wickets for Stuart Broad at the start and end of the opening session of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Thursday gave England hope of keeping alive the series, with the tourists languishing on 91/4 at lunch.

 

With tensions still high from the controversial second Test at Lord's that Australia won to take a 2-0 series lead, Broad got England fans off their seats when he dismissed opener David Warner for the 16th time in his Test career in the first over.

IMAGE: David Warner is caught at second slip by Zak Crawley off the bowling of Stuart Broad. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Mark Wood, back in the side for the first time this series, then came on with a frightening display of pace bowling, with a 95 miles per hour thunderbolt taking Usman Khawaja's leg stump out of the ground.

Ollie Robinson then found an unsettled Marnus Labuschagne's edge, as the world's number three ranked batter departed having scored 21.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja is bowled by Mark Wood. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

The key wicket of Steve Smith, edging through to wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow in his 100th Test for Australia, really put England in command as they looked to stop their old foes securing the Urn with two matches to spare.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne reacts after his dismissal to Chris Woakes as England captain Ben Stokes celebrates. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Rinku Singh Robbed'
'Rinku Singh Robbed'
What Does Kohli Mean, Folks?
What Does Kohli Mean, Folks?
'Only agenda should be Indian cricket'
'Only agenda should be Indian cricket'
Duleep Trophy: Pujara, Sky put West in control
Duleep Trophy: Pujara, Sky put West in control
Duleep Trophy: North vs South evenly poised
Duleep Trophy: North vs South evenly poised
ISRO to launch Moon mission Chandrayaan 3 on July 14
ISRO to launch Moon mission Chandrayaan 3 on July 14
Bias in educational institutions serious issue: SC
Bias in educational institutions serious issue: SC

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday

Towering Tributes On Dhoni's Birthday

Kohli struggles; Jaiswal shines in practice game

Kohli struggles; Jaiswal shines in practice game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances