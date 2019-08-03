News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes PIX: England open slender lead but lose four wickets before lunch

Ashes PIX: England open slender lead but lose four wickets before lunch

August 03, 2019 18:54 IST

IMAGES from Day 3 of the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Saturday

Scorecard

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Ben Stokes. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

England’s Rory Burns added just eight runs to his overnight total as the hosts lost four wickets in the morning session on day three of the first Ashes Test as they reached 328-8, with a first innings lead of 44 runs at Edgbaston.

 

Resuming on 267-4, England World Cup hero Ben Stokes reached his 18th Test half century only to be caught behind off the next ball he faced before, after facing 311 balls, Burns was out for 133, a quicker ball from Nathan Lyon proving his undoing.

Chris Woakes

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes hits a six. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Lyon was not done there though. Having waited so long for his first wicket, he bowled Moeen Ali for a five-ball duck moments later, before David Warner held a catch in the slips to bring an end to Jonny Bairstow’s innings for just eight runs.

England were on the ropes after losing three wickets in 11 balls, but Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes steadied the ship through to lunch as they extended the home side’s slender lead.

Source: source
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Ashes: Aus mentor Waugh has faith in bowlers

Ashes: Aus mentor Waugh has faith in bowlers

Thumbs up or down for numbers, names on Test whites?

Thumbs up or down for numbers, names on Test whites?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          