Thumbs up or down for numbers and names on Test whites?

August 03, 2019 11:47 IST

IMAGE: Tim Paine of Australia and Steve Smith of Australia look on. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) allowed Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys.

England and Australia became the first two cricketing nations to wear names and numbers on their jerseys for the first time in the 142-year history of Test cricket when they took the field on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Edgbaston on Thursday.

While the move found many takers, a few did not seem convinced.

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee said doesn't mind the ICC exploring ways to popularise Test cricket but says it's ‘ridiculous’ to see players wearing names and numbers on their white flannels.

Lee's critical opinion comes a day after Adam Gilchrist, the 42-year-old's former teammate, called the latest innovation "rubbish".

"For what it's worth I'm strongly against the players numbers & names appearing on the back of test cricket shirts! I think it looks ridiculous. @ICC I love the changes you've made to cricket in general, but on this occasion you've got it wrong," Lee tweeted.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist was also not in favour of the 'upgrade'.

"Outstanding. We are underway. Sorry to sound old fashioned, but not liking the names and numbers," Gilchrist tweeted on Thursday, while wishing the players luck for the Ashes series.

He quickly then put out another post.

"In fact, I'll take my apology back. The names and numbers are rubbish. Enjoy the series everyone," Gilchrist wrote.

Out of favour Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also took an indirect dig at the decision.

“Should the sweaters have numbers on them too??#ashes2019," Ashwin tweeted.

The identification on the Test jersey is an initiative by the ICC to help fans connect with the players.

So, dear readers, what do you think of the numbers and names on Test whites?