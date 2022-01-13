Why Team India was upset with this DRS review...

'Whole country playing against XI guys.'

IMAGE: The screenshot of the controversial DRS review, which went in Dean Elgar's favour as he survived the leg before shout against Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: SuperSport/Twitter

The Indian players were visibly irked after a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) call, which went in favour of South Africa skipper Dean Elgar as he survived a close leg before shout against Ravichandran Ashwin, on Day 3 of the third and final Test in Cape Town on Thursday.

Elgar (22) was ruled out leg before wicket by umpire Marais Erasmus before he opted to take the review.



He was trapped in front by a flighted delivery from Ashwin, which went straight on with the arm. Even though the impact was in line and below the knee roll of Elgar's pads, the Hawkeye ruled that the ball would bounce over the leg stump as the decision was overturned, in the 21st of the South African second innings.



Even umpire Erasmus was seen shaking his head after the review overturned his decision.



The Indian players including captain Virat Kohli, his deputy KL Rahul and Ashwin were quite upset at the DRS ruling.



Ashwin took a direct aim at the host broadcoaster SuperSport



"You should find better ways to win Supersport," he was caught saying on the stump mic.



"Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time," Kohli was overheard as saying.



"Whole country playing against XI guys," said Rahul.



Elgar went on to score 30, before he was caught down the leg side off Jasprit Bumrah off the final delivery of the third day.



Keegan Petersen stroked 48 not out to steer South Africa to 101/2, with the hosts needing another 111 runs to clinch the match and the three-Test series.



"You saw it. We saw it. We have seen it all. I will leave that to the match referee time to focus on the match now," India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said after the day's play.