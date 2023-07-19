News
Ashes Photos: England vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 1

July 19, 2023 18:19 IST
IMAGES from Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in action on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Steve Smith helped Australia overcome a shaky start to recover to 107-2 at lunch on day one of the fourth Ashes Test on Wednesday, after England had made early inroads at Old Trafford.

Even with Jimmy Anderson back in the side, coming in from the Jimmy Anderson End, it was Stuart Broad who opened the bowling for England and caused the most problems early on, removing Australia opener Usman Khawaja in the fifth over.

 

IMAGE: Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

That wicket took Broad to 599 in international Test cricket and he would have fancied David Warner, who he has dismissed 17 times, as number 600, but it was Chris Woakes who struck to take the opener's wicket, after he had played well to get to 33.

IMAGE: David Warner walks off after losing his wicket on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Smith offered up a chance with a big shot early in his innings, but steadied the ship to remain not out on 33, alongside another batter with plenty to prove this series, Marnus Labuschagne, who is unbeaten on 29.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes celebrates after removing David Warner. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes, while victory for the hosts brings the score level and takes this exhilarating series to a decider at the Oval in London next week.

Source: REUTERS
