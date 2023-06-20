Ashes: Memories of 2005 return as 1st Test set for thrilling finish

Rain is expected early on Tuesday before drier conditions and, with Australia requiring a further 174 runs and England needing seven wickets, a classic is brewing.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson celebrates after dismissing David Warner for 36. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

An inspired Stuart Broad revived England's hopes of winning an enthralling opening Ashes Test with a superb late burst just when Australia appeared to have taken the upper hand on Monday.

After bowling England out for 273 just before tea on a fluctuating fourth day, Australia set about their 281 victory target serenely but ended the day wobbling on 107 for three.

They began their chase in textbook Test fashion, punishing bad balls and offering few chances, but the late Broad show changed all that.

Australia's openers David Warner and first innings centurion Usman Khawaja looked rock-solid, putting on 61, before Warner edged a beauty from Ollie Robinson having made a fluent 36.

With England off-spinner Moeen Ali struggling with a cut hand and the pitch offering little for the fast bowlers, Broad then returned for a scintillating second spell to swing the momentum back towards the hosts.

Whipping the raucous crowd into a frenzy, he had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 13, having removed him for a duck in the first innings.

Steve Smith (6) then edged another swinging Broad delivery into the waiting gloves of England keeper Jonny Bairstow.

Khawaja, who scored his first century in England in the first innings, remained unbeaten at the close though on 34 with night watchman Scott Boland on 13 not out.

Broad, England's second most successful Test bowler behind team mate James Anderson, took three wickets in Australia's first innings and returned to haunt the visitors who need the joint second-highest successful chase at Edgbaston to win.

A spellbinding four days now looks like having a fitting fifth-day climax with echoes of the 2005 Ashes Test at Edgbaston when Australia fell three runs short of chasing down 282.

"Any time you have David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith back in the pavilion you are happy but it will be a thrilling day tomorrow," Broad predicted.

"I was delighted to get (Smith) and Labuschagne because they average in the fifties, so when you are defending a gettable total it's huge."