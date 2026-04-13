Hariharan On Asha Bhosle: 'She Was Superhuman'

'She was the greatest master and the greatest student of music.'

IMAGE: A throwback photograph of Hariharan with Asha Bhosle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

Key Points 'I had gone to meet her on February 6, and spent about two hours with her. I am so blessed to get those two hours with her.'

'What a beautiful life she has lived. 92 years of music, passion, and relentless dedication. Singing till the very end.'

'Such an inspiring person, full of life! She could teach young people what is youth about.'

Hariharan looks back at his close association with Asha Bhosle, posting priceless pictures through the years.

"I don't know where to start and where to end about her journey. She was superhuman, I would say," Hariharan tells Subhash K Jha.

"I had gone to meet her on February 6, and spent about two hours with her. I am so blessed to get those two hours with her. We spoke about a lot of music. She sat next to me and sang some songs. So beautiful, so emotive..."

'She was the greatest master and the greatest student of music'

IMAGE: A throwback photograph of Hariharan with Asha Bhosle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

"What an amazing cook! I am talking of the yesteryears when she used to cook herself. She used to get creative in the kitchen. Ashaji is one of the biggest icons of our country, the whole of India has lived with her music, bhajans, Natya Sangeet, classical, ghazals, pop, cabarets, you name it and she has sung it," he adds.

"She was the greatest master and the greatest student of music. She used to work so hard and was so involved with music. Whenever I used to meet her, five-10 minutes of hello-hi and then singing. Such an inspiring person, full of life! She could teach young people what is youth about.'

'Bachpan se, her voice has lived with us, grown with all of us'

IMAGE: Hariharan with Asha Bhosle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

Hariharan also posted a toughing tribute on Instagram: 'When I heard about Asha Bhosleji, I was out of words. It is a deeply personal loss... she is family to me. I have been fortunate to have her blessings since the early 80s, and I will always cherish those moments. She has always stood by me!

'For all of us Indians, she wasn't just a singer, she was a part of our everyday existence. Bachpan se, her voice has lived with us, grown with all of us. Almost everyone I know has grown up listening to her... and that bond is eternal.

'And yet, what a beautiful life she has lived. 92 years of music, passion, and relentless dedication. Singing till the very end, performing even last year at 91 this is truly something to celebrate. A life so full, so complete, so inspiring.'

'Ashaji's journey has been monumental'

IMAGE: Hariharan with Asha Bhosle. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hariharan/Instagram

'Her voice, her expressions, her incredible range, they are all flashing back in my mind today,' he adds.

'Ashaji's journey has been monumental. She has touched generations and will continue to inspire generations yet to come. I will carry her music, her warmth, and her memories with me forever.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff