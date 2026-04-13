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A Final Glimpse Of Asha Bhosle

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 12:40 IST

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Glimpses of well-wishers saying their last goodbye to Asha Bhosle.

Key Points

  • Fans and well-wishers lined up at Asha Bhosle's residence on Monday morning to pay their last respects.
  • The singer will get a State funeral at 4 pm on April 13.
  • Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Tabu arrive at the residence.

Monday morning started very differently at the Casa Grande residence in Mumbai.

The usually sleepy neighbourhood was mourning the loss of its favourite resident Asha Bhosle, who passed into the ages on April 12 at the age of 92.

Asha Bhosle

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Asha Bhosle's mortal remains have been kept at her residence for fans, well-wishers, friends and celebrities to pay their last respects.

 

Asha Bhosle

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Ashaji's mortal remains are wrapped in the Tricolour.

 

Asha Bhosle

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Tabu comforts Ashaji's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

 

Asha Bhosle

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar pay their respects.

Ashaji's last public appearance was at the couple's son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding reception in March.

 

Asha Bhosle

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The legendary singer will have a State funeral, complete with a 21-gun salute, honouring her seven decade-long career.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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