Life was really tough for me in last two months, says Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a brisk 80 as India beat West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday to register a 3-0 series whitewash. Photograph: BCCI

India batter Shreyas Iyer, who hit a vital half-century in his comeback game in the third ODI against West Indies, revealed he faced a 'tough' couple of months as he not only lost his place in the team but also tested positive for COVID-19.

Iyer top-scored with a brisk 80 as India beat West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday to register a 3-0 series whitewash.



The Mumbai batter had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and missed the first two ODIs against West Indies.



"To be honest, life was really tough for me in last two months, had an infection and Covid, but this day has summed up for all those days. I am flexible to bat anywhere but No. 4 is the best number to bat at," he said after the match.



"If I am thrown into a pressure situation like today, I thrive on it and enjoy those moments. When I go in, like today's situation, I had to play off the new ball. For that you need to have good skill and play close to the body.



"From there you need to set the rhythm through the innings. Its not easy, but if you focus on your skills you can do it," he added.