Home  » Cricket » 'We play to our strengths'

'We play to our strengths'

Source: PTI
February 19, 2025 19:55 IST

Rohit defends spin-heavy squad

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav is one of the two spinners in the squad. Photograph: BCCI/X

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday defended picking five spinners in the Champions Trophy squad, saying three of them are all-rounders who add a lot of value to his team.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are the two specialists spinners while the other options in that department are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who all are very capable batters.

 

The spin-heavy side has three fast-bowling options in the form of Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana with Hardik Pandya being the sole pace all-rounder.

"There only two spinners, the rest are all-rounders. They can bat and bowl," said Rohit when asked about the spin heavy composition of the side.

"We play to our strengths. The three all-rounders give a different dimension to the squad, they add a lot to the squad. We wanted to have players with two skills rather than one," said Rohit ahead of the tournament opener against Bangladesh in Dubai.

On the event taking place after eight years, Rohit added: "It is a very important tournament like all ICC events are. We have to do lot of things right to hold the trophy."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

