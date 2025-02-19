Bangla Captain Confident Of Beating Any Team

'If we execute our plans properly, we can beat any team on any given day.'

K R Nayar listens in.

IMAGE: Bangladesh Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto pulls up a shot in one of the games against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is confident that his team will excel in all departments of the game.

Responding to my query about facing India in conditions familiar to both teams and what it takes to succeed, Shanto said: "I think we have to perform well in all departments -- batting, bowling, and fielding. Over the last few years, we have built a strong side in this format.

"As you mentioned, the conditions are quite similar for both teams, and I am confident that we will prepare ourselves well. I hope for the best in tomorrow's match."

Shanto believes that all eight participating teams are strong.

"If you look at all eight teams, they are quality sides. We have good memories against India, Pakistan and New Zealand, having won a few matches in recent times. Last year, when we played India in Bangladesh, we had some great moments.

"But that is in the past. If we play well tomorrow and execute our plans, we will have a good match."

Shanto also expressed confidence in his all-rounders.

"All-rounders always bring balance to the team, and we have some good ones. I hope they will perform well tomorrow and contribute to the team's success."

According to Shanto, the "favorites" tag holds no significance.

"If you look at this format, our team is quite balanced, and we believe we can beat any team in this tournament. All teams are capable of winning the trophy, but I prefer not to focus too much on the opponents.

"If we execute our plans properly, we can beat any team on any given day."

Shanto is also hopeful that his pacers, Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed, will deliver.

"Over the last couple of years, we have developed some quality fast bowlers. Now, we have Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed, and the way they are bowling is excellent.

"As a captain, it is great to see fast bowlers performing well for the team. I'm really happy with our pace attack.

"Under lights, the ball might swing, so if they bowl in the right areas, it will benefit the team."

When asked how much of a relief it is for his team that India will be without their strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, Shanto replied: "I don't focus on individual players. India has many quality players, so our focus is on executing our own plans."

Shanto is also optimistic that Bangladesh fans in the UAE will turn up in large numbers to support the team.

"Wherever we play, we have a lot of supporters. They stand by us whether we win or lose. That support means a lot to us, and I believe the crowd will come tomorrow and cheer for us."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com