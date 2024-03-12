SEE: Arjun Tendulkar unleashes yorkers in Mumbai Indians' nets

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/X

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, is gearing up for his second season in the IPL.

A video shared by the Mumbai Indians shows the young pacers displaying impressive control and pace.

The 24-year-old left-arm pacer sent shivers down a batter's spine with his toe-crushing yorkers during a net session.

Mumbai Indians captioned the video, ‘Just Arjun doing Arjun things,’ highlighting his emerging talent.

Tendulkar junior made his IPL debut last season for the Mumbai Indians and will be looking to make a bigger impact in the upcoming edition.