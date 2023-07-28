Tendulkar's Jaw-Dropping Six-Pack Abs!

Photograph: kind Courtesy Arjun Tendulkar/Instagram

The son, not the father, that is.

Arjun Tendulkar is currently bowling in the Deodhar Trophy 2023, representing -- no, no, not West Zone -- but South Zone.

Arjun decide to ply his bowling skills for Goa rather than Mumbai, where he was born and raised, in domestic cricket. He is part of the Mumbai Indians IPL franchise though.

The young fast bowler with arguably the most well-known surname in modern day cricket is also diligently working on his fitness. His dedication to maintaining a top-notch physique was evident in an Instagram story he recently shared.

Arjun treated his Instafollowers to a shirtless mirror selfie, proudly flaunting well-toned six-pack abs.

Is he taking inspiration from a certain gent whose dedication to staying super fit is as legendary as his batting, even as he turns 35 this November?