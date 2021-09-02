News
Arjun Tendulkar trains with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL

Arjun Tendulkar trains with Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL

September 02, 2021 16:54 IST
IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar during a Mumbai Indians training session at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Arjun Tendulkar is sweating it out with the Mumbai Indians’ squad ahead of the second phase of Indian Premier League, which is slated to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Mumbai Indians posted a picture of Tendulkar Jr at practice, on their Instagram page. 

The all-rounder, who also made his Ranji Trophy debut for his state team Mumbai, was seen bowling and nailing yorkers during the practice session in Abu Dhabi.

 

Arjun was picked up by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction for a base price of INR 20 Lakhs. 

While in the first phase of IPL 2021, Arjun largely warmed the bench, the 23-year-old will be eager to catch the eye of the team management to find a place in the first XI of the Rohit Sharma-led team for the UAE leg of the competition.

Mumbai Indians will open their IPL campaign against Chennai Super Kings on September 19. 

