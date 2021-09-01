IPL 2021: Smith joins Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Steve Smith arrives at the Delhi Capitals team hotel in Dubai on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Photographs: Delhi Capitals

Before IPL 2021, some cricket pundits wagered that Steve Smith would not turn up for the competition having been snapped up by the franchise for a disappointing Rs 2.2 crores (Rs 22 million/about $300,000) at the February 2021 mini auction.

The price was much too low for a cricketer of his undoubted class, the pundits stated and predicted Smith would pull out citing the pandemic.

No such thing happened. Smith played 6 out of Delhi Capitals' IPL 2021 8b games and even though he may not have been in cracking form, scored 104 runs at an average of 26 with a strike rate of 111.82.

On Wednesday, September 1, Smith joined his DC team-mates in Dubai, all set for the rest of IPL 2021, which will be played in the UAE later this month.

The former Australian captain will be in quarantine for six days after which he can join his mates for practice sessions.

'Look who's set foot in the DC camp. Welcome to Smudge, can't wait for you to enthrall all of us,' Delhi Capitals captioned an Instagram post.

Smith missed Australia's limited overs tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh because of an elbow injury, but has recovered sufficiently to play IPL 2021 as he aims to seal his spot in the Australian team for the World T20 later this year.

Delhi Capitals begin their campaign in the IPL 2021 UAE leg against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi lead the IPL 2021 standings with six wins from eight games in the first leg which was played in India in April-May before COVID-19 cases among the players and support staff of a few teams forced the postponement of the T20 league.