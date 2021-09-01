News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No! No! No! That Can't Be...

No! No! No! That Can't Be...

By Rediff Cricket
September 01, 2021 13:59 IST
Wasim Akram

W

A

S

I

M

A

K

R

A

M!

 
Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Throughout his playing career, we got used to the Sultan of Swing coming in to bowl his deadly zingers, his long hair swerving in the wind.

And now this?

'Me after 12 days in quarantine and I finally found my razor happy now? #QuarantineLife,' Akram revealed on Wednesday.

If you watch the image closely, as a few have pointed out, you notice that Akram may not have actually gone bald, but could be wearing a cap-of-sorts which conveys hirsute abandonment.

Is Akram conveying his disappointment to his former Pakistan captain (now moonlighting as Pakistan's premier) for choosing Rameez Raja over him as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board?

Or is the still-good-looking-at-55 bloke auditioning for a movie?

Rediff Cricket
'Vasu sir was one of best coaches I've worked with'
Revealed! Robinson's 'simple plan' to dismiss Kohli
India should play Suryakumar in 4th Test: Vengsarkar
COVID-19: India goes back to school
What are Sara-Radhika doing in Ladakh?
Pollution may cut short Indians' lives by 9 years
Euphoria over 20.1% Growth is MISPLACED
India tour of England 2021

