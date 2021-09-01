No! No! No! That Can't Be...

W

A

S

I

M

A

K

R

A

M!

Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Throughout his playing career, we got used to the Sultan of Swing coming in to bowl his deadly zingers, his long hair swerving in the wind.

And now this?

'Me after 12 days in quarantine and I finally found my razor happy now? #QuarantineLife,' Akram revealed on Wednesday.

If you watch the image closely, as a few have pointed out, you notice that Akram may not have actually gone bald, but could be wearing a cap-of-sorts which conveys hirsute abandonment.

Is Akram conveying his disappointment to his former Pakistan captain (now moonlighting as Pakistan's premier) for choosing Rameez Raja over him as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board?

Or is the still-good-looking-at-55 bloke auditioning for a movie?