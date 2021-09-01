News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Dinesh Karthik wants Ashwin to play at The Oval

Why Dinesh Karthik wants Ashwin to play at The Oval

Source: PTI
September 01, 2021 22:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The off-spinner's record against lefties is second to none, and he is more than handy against the right-handers, who he tests with the knuckle ball and the floater that he has mastered through hours of diligent practice.'

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: ‘In Australia, Ravichandran Ashwin got excellent drift with the Kookaburra ball, getting it to curl away from the right-hander in the air and break back on pitching.’ Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik feels the time is ripe for Ravichandran Ashwin to play his first match in the ongoing five-Test series between India and England.

India went in with four pacers and a specialist spinner in Ravindra Jadeja so far in the series, but that could change in the fourth Test, beginning at The Oval on Thursday.

 

"I believe the time is ripe for Ravichandran Ashwin to make his first appearance of the series. Traditionally, The Oval has thrown up some of the flattest pitches in England, and it has been no different this season.

"Three of Surrey's five matches at home in the County Championship have ended indecisively, and ten hundreds have been registered in those games," Karthik wrote in The Telegraph.

Karthik feels Ashwin's versatility will help India at The Oval.

"If I was Virat Kohli, I'd like to bring a new dimension into play in this crucial Test. As Ashwin has shown in his storied career, he hasn't necessarily relied on assistance from the surface to make an impact. England have two left-handers in their top three and three in the top seven.

"The off-spinner's record against lefties is second to none, and he is more than handy against the right-handers, who he tests with the knuckle ball and the floater that he has mastered through hours of diligent practice away from the harsh spotlight of the international game."

Karthik, who will be playing in the IPL, which resumes in the UAE on September 19, said the conditions will suit Ashwin's style of bowling.

"In Australia, Ashwin got excellent drift with the Kookaburra ball, getting it to curl away from the right-hander in the air and break back on pitching. That's how he had Steve Smith caught at leg-slip in the second Test in Melbourne.

"He is equally comfortable switching to around the stumps and getting the ball to go away with the angle, a trick that netted him the prized scalps of Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Australia's two best batsmen.

"Like the Australian tracks, The Oval boasts bounce, which is Ashwin's greatest ally away from home. He is willing to try to buy wickets because he is always focused on getting batsmen out," Karthik wrote.

Skipper Virat Kohli can also open the bowling with Ashwin.

"One of Ashwin's specialties is that he lets the ball hang in the air; because he has big fingers, he imparts a lot of revs, which makes him particularly venomous whilst bowling to the lefties.

"At Headingley, as early as Day 1 Moeen Ali got the ball to turn off shallow footmarks during his brief spell to Ajinkya Rahane. What it reiterates is that England can aid turn if there is moisture, if the surface is a little damp.

"Ashwin is adept at bowling with a new or newish red ball, so Virat can use him even in the first hour if there is dampness to be exploited. As the match progresses, of course, Ashwin will become a more potent weapon," added Karthik.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
No! No! No! That Can't Be...
No! No! No! That Can't Be...
Mustafizur, Mushfiqur star as B'desh defeat NZ
Mustafizur, Mushfiqur star as B'desh defeat NZ
Bharat Arun tight-lipped about Ashwin playing 4th Test
Bharat Arun tight-lipped about Ashwin playing 4th Test
Sharjeel Imam said 'As-salamu alaykum'...: Delhi cops
Sharjeel Imam said 'As-salamu alaykum'...: Delhi cops
Except Maruti, Aug has been a good month for camakers
Except Maruti, Aug has been a good month for camakers
WB moves SC against CBI probe in post-poll violence
WB moves SC against CBI probe in post-poll violence
Chelsea charged for failing to control players
Chelsea charged for failing to control players

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Moeen Ali 'sure' India will play Ashwin in fourth Test

Moeen Ali 'sure' India will play Ashwin in fourth Test

Indian team will not back-off against England: Shastri

Indian team will not back-off against England: Shastri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances