Arjun Tendulkar returns to Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar returns to Mumbai Indians

By Rediff Cricket
February 14, 2022 00:29 IST
Arjun Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar has re-joined Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

The medium pacer was bought by the Rohit Sharma-led side during the final minutes of the mega auction.

 

Arjun Tendulkar

Son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun had been picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh in 2021. This time, Arjun attracted two bidders -- Gujarat Titans bidding for his services for a fee of Rs 25 lakh after MI's initial bid of Rs 20 lakh. However, MI returned with a bid of Rs 30 lakh that proved enough to acquire the 22-year-old cricketer's services.

Arjun is uncapped in the IPL but has played two T20s for the Mumbai state team and is also a part of Mumbai's Ranji trophy team.

Sara Tendulkar posted on her story a congratulatory message for brother Arjun. 

In her Insta story, she shared the MI post which stated that Arjun has been bought for Rs 30 lakh. She pasted four blue hearts as well.

Rediff Cricket
