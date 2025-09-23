HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aussie Women Rocked By Injury Blow Ahead Of World Cup!

Aussie Women Rocked By Injury Blow Ahead Of World Cup!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read
September 23, 2025 17:14 IST

Grace Harris

IMAGE: Australia's big-hitting all-rounder Grace Harris suffered a calf injury and is replaced by Heather Graham. Photograph: BCCI

Australia all-rounder Grace Harris was on Tuesday ruled out of the upcoming ODI World Cup due to a calf strain, dealing a blow to the defending champions' prospects of winning a record-extending eighth trophy in the global showpiece.

According to media reports, Western Australia all-rounder Heather Graham was called up to replace the big-hitting Harris for the tournament starting in Guwahati on September 30.

India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament.

Harris injured her calf while fielding in the final ODI of the three-match series against India in Delhi on Saturday. Harris played only one match in the just-concluded series, having received a call-up after Annabel Sutherland was ruled out with hip soreness.

Australia are beginning their World Cup campaign on October 1 against New Zealand.

Harris was not a sure-shot starter in Australia's XI but with the side facing a few injury issues, she may have played a part in the tournament. Phoebe Litchfield missed the last two matches of the ODI series against India with a quad issue while Darcie Brown suffered back spasms.

Sophie Molineux was unavailable for the entire series against after coming off her a knee injury.

 

The 28-year-old Graham has played one ODI and five T20Is for Australia, with her last outing in the international arena being the match against New Zealand in September last year. The fast-bowling all-rounder has taken nine wickets in the six international matches she has been part of.

Australia will play a warm-up fixture against England on September 28.

