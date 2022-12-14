News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Arjun emulates father Sachin Tendulkar's historic feat

Arjun emulates father Sachin Tendulkar's historic feat

By Rediff Crcket
December 14, 2022 16:12 IST
Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar batting on 112 having struck 15 fours and two sixes. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Arjun Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class century on his Ranji Trophy debut on Wednesday and emulated his father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

 

The 23-year-old, representing Goa, smashed a century off 177 balls on Day 2 of his team's Ranji Trophy tie against Rajasthan in Porvorim. Coincidentally, it was in December of 1988 – 34 years ago – that Sachin had scored a 100 on his Ranji Trophy debut as well.

Arjun, who resumed batting on 4 from the No. 7 position, added a 200-run partnership with fellow centurion Suyash Prabhudesai. At the end of 140 overs, Goa had piled 410 runs with Arjun batting on 112 having struck 15 fours and two sixes.

Arjun, who had previous played white-ball cricket for Mumbai, switched to Goa earlier this year to explore more opportunities.

Rediff Crcket
COMMENT
Print this article
