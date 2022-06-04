Why Arjun Tendulkar Didn't Make IPL Debut

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar spotted in the Mumbai Indians dugout during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Indian Premier League 2022 was a forgetful one for five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

As MI finished last on the points table, Arjun Tendulkar was a trending topic during Mumbai's matches.

The Mumbai all-rounder was signed up by the franchise for Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million) at the IPL 2022 auction in February.

MI fielded 21 of the 24 players in its 2022 squad, but Arjun failed to make his debut in the tournament.

MI Bowling Coach Shane Bond was asked what Arjun needs to do to find a place in the playing XI.

The former Kiwi pacer said the 22 year old needs to improve his batting and fielding.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Bond said, 'He's got some work to do. When you are playing for a team like Mumbai, it's like one thing to make the squad, but to make the playing eleven is another.'

'He's still got a lot of development to do. There is a great deal of work to be done. It is one thing to try everyone out to play, but in the end, when you play at this level,' Bond added, 'there's that fine line between giving everyone a game, but also you have to earn your spot.'

'And he's still got some work to do on his batting and fielding in particular, and hopefully he can make those progressions and earn his spot in the team.'

Earlier, Arjun's father revealed the advice he had given his son, saying Arjun should focus on his game instead of thinking about getting a chance in the eleven.

Arjun's father, who is also Mumbai Indians's team mentor, clarified he does not get involved in the selection process and leaves the matter to the team management.