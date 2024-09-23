News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Maha govt allots plot reclaimed from Gavaskar to Rahane

Maha govt allots plot reclaimed from Gavaskar to Rahane

Source: PTI
September 23, 2024 20:06 IST
Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: India and Mumbai cricketer Ajinkya Rahane received the 2000 square metre plot on lease. Photograph: BCCI

The Maharashtra cabinet on Monday approved the transfer of a 2,000 square meter land parcel in the upscale Bandra, in suburban Mumbai, on lease, to ace batsman Ajinkya Rahane to develop a sports complex.

The plot was originally allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 for setting up an indoor training academy but the cricketer could not utilise it for more than 30 years.

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal by the Revenue Department to hand over the land parcel to cricketer Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane on a 30-year lease to develop state-of-the-art sports facilities, an official said.

 

A resolution to hand over the plot on lease to Rahane was passed by MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), which was approved by the council of ministers.

A Cabinet note stated that the plot was earlier allotted to cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to develop an indoor cricket training academy. The government reclaimed this plot due to the lack of development.

The government stated that the plot is in poor condition as slum dwellers have been using it for unwarranted work.

Former state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in 2021 highlighted the non-utilisation of the plot by Gavaskar.

"I had almost decided to cancel the allotment of the 2,000 sq metre plot located in Bandra. Despite its huge size and prime location, the proposed cricket academy has not yet been established. I did not cancel the allotment because of Gavaskar's stature and his great contribution to the game," Awhad had stated earlier.

The plot was given to Gavaskar for setting up a cricket academy and he should utilise it for that purpose, he had said.

This plot, allotted to Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Foundation Trust, was returned to the state government by the cricket legend in May 2022.

Source: PTI
