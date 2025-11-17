5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test

IMAGE: India suffered their fourth defeat in the last six Tests at home. Photograph: BCCI

India's batting line-up flopped for the second time in the match as the hosts were beaten by South Africa by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test in Kolkata on Sunday.



This was India's fourth defeat in the last six Tests at home and in all four Tests -- including three against New Zealand -- their batters have flopped against spin.



India were also handicapped by the absence of captain and batting mainstay Shubman Gill, who faced just three balls in the first innings before being hospitalised with a neck injury. He didn't take any further part in the match.



A look at the five mistakes which cost India at the Eden Gardens:



Turning Pitch Backfires





IMAGE: Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

Coach Gautam Gambhir admitted after the match that they had asked for a pitch which turns from day one so that the toss doesn't turn to be decisive. However, the gamble backfired as India's batters, despite playing at home, struggled as much as their South African counterparts if not more.



Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel failed in both innings, while the experienced K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant were unable to make the most of their starts in the first innings.



'There was no demon in this wicket. It was not an unplayable one. This (pitch) is exactly what we asked for and this is what we got,' said Gambhir after the loss.



'It was more of a test of your technique and mental toughness... Those who defended well scored runs.'



The legendary Anil Kumble wondered why India had gone back to turning tracks after their batting debacle against New Zealand last year. He pointed out to how India's batters played with so much confidence on the flat pitches in England where they managed a creditable 2-2 draw earlier this year.



'India, I thought, were a bit too overawed by the pitch and conditions. That took precedence over simply watching the ball and playing,' said the spin great.



Twin Batting Failures





IMAGE: K L Rahul walks back after his dismissal. Photograph: BCCI

The twin batting failures played a big role in India's below-par showing at the Eden Gardens as they managed a total of just 282 across the two innings.



India found themselves in a good position to take a sizeable lead after they had bowled out South Africa for 159 on Day 1. The hosts looked set to take the lead as they reached 154/4 before South Africa's bowlers stormed back to quickly run through the Indian tail.



Fast bowler Marco Jansen and spinner Simon Harmer ran through the lower order, as the last four Indian wickets fell for just 18 runs, with the hosts managing a slender lead of 30 runs which allowed South Africa to get back into the contest.



In the second innings, India's batters fared worse than the first as they were bundled out for 93 in 35 overs, after being set 124 for victory.



Rahul's 39 in the first innings was the highest score by an Indian batter in the first Test. In fact, he and Washington Sundar, who made 31 in the second innings, were the only two Indians to get past the 30 run mark in the match.



Wicketkeeper Jurel came in as the specialist batter after his twin centuries for India A against South Africa A but he managed just 14 and 13 in the two innings, while Pant perished for 27 and 2 attempting aggressive shots both times.



Not Opening With Bumrah On Day 3





IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

Pant, captaining in the absence of Gill, was guilty of some questionable tactics on Day 3. He started the day with the left-arm spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, allowing South Africa's Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch to get away with some easy runs.



Bavuma stroked an unbeaten half-century (55), adding 44 runs for the eighth wicket with Bosch, who made 25 as the Proteas staged a fine recovery after being reduced to 75/6 on Day 2.



It was only after Bumrah was introduced that India managed to make their first breakthrough, in the 13th over of the day.



Bumrah bowled Bosch with an incoming delivery which didn't rise much before Mohammed Siraj got the wickets of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in a single over to bowl out South Africa for 153 in their second innings.



Bumrah had most of the uneven bounce on Day 1 in South Africa's first innings, taking 5/27, and not bowling him first up on Day 3 proved vital.



Playing 4 Spinners





IMAGE: Axar Patel appeals for a wicket. Photograph: BCCI

India's team selection came in for criticism.



India went in with four spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar along with two pacers.



Sundar, who had taken 11 wickets in the Pune Test against New Zealand last year, got to bowl just one over in the match.



What was surprising was that Sundar batted at No. 3 as India left out Sai Sudharsan.



While Sundar showed great application to score 29 and 31 in the two innings, one wonders why he replaced as a No. 3 specialist batter Sudharsan, who has been groomed for the role since the tour of England earlier this year.



Sundar has proved to be handy batter down the order but promoting him to the crucial No. 3 slot doesn't make sense at all, especially with so many talented batters to pick from including Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal in the 15-member squad. Then you have also other talented batters in Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Karun Nair, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sarfaraz Khan, who are struggling to get into the team.



Gill's Injury Blow





IMAGE: Shubman Gill walks off the field following a neck injury. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill batted for just three balls in India's first innings before he was rushed to hospital with a neck injury.



After sweeping Harmer for a boundary, Gill immediately walked off the field rubbing his neck and did not bat again in the first innings.



He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Kolkata and was under observation, as he didn't bat in the second innings as well.

Gill's busy workload across formats in the past six months has now come under scrutiny after his injury.



He has been playing non-stop cricket in the last few years.

After the gruelling Test tour of England from June to August, Gill played in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the UAE in September followed by the home Test series against the West Indies in October.



After the West Indies Tests, he immediately departed for Australia for the white ball series, comprising three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8.



Gill didn't get a single day's break after Australia as he along with a few players and Gambhir flew to Kolkata from Brisbane to prepare for the South Africa Tests.