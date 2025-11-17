'Transition Excuse Not Acceptable': Pujara Slams Team India

'If you are saying we lost this match because of transition, then it is not acceptable.'

IMAGE: This was India's fourth defeat in the last six Tests at home, including the infamous 3-0 whitewash they suffered against New Zealand at home last year. Photograph: BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara slammed the Indian team after their shock 30-run defeat against South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata.



This was India's fourth defeat in the last six Tests at home, including the infamous 3-0 whitewash they suffered against New Zealand at home last year.



Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin quit Tests in the last 12 months with several young players coming into the team in recent series.



However, Pujara refuses to believe India's recent poor record at home is because of transition.



'I don't agree with this. The Indian team losing in India because of the transition, that cannot be digested. India lost in Australia and England because we were going through a transitional phase, that can be accepted,' Pujara told JioHotstar.



'But the talent and potential that this Indian team has... you can have a look at the first-class records of Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Washington Sundar, who batted at No. 3 in this game, and Shubman Gill, their records are so good but despite that if we are losing in India, it means that something is wrong.'

Coach Gautam Gambhir had revealed that the team had asked for a turning pitch at Eden Gardens so that the toss doesn't become decisive. However, India's batters struggled against South Africa's spinners and were bowled out for 93 in their second innings after being set 124 for victory.



Pujara wants India to prepare sporting pitches at home as it gives their young side a better chance of winning Tests.



'If this match was played on a good wicket, then India had a better chance of winning. How do you define Test cricket? On wickets where your percentage of winning is higher.'

'In such pitches the percentage of winning matches drops, on such wickets, the opposition becomes equal to you, that is why you should play on good wicket.



'Even the India A team can also win against South Africa, there is so much talent in India. There is no shortage of talent in the country and if you are saying we have lost this match because of transition then it is not acceptable.'