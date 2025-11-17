HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Kolkata Test Win Is Special For South Africa

Why Kolkata Test Win Is Special For South Africa

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 14:18 IST

x

'We've had some pretty epic wins, but this one is definitely top three.'

South Africa's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket during the first Test against India in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, who missed the first Test against India in Kolkata due to a rib injury, is in awe of his team's ability to rebound from setbacks and "find a way to win" no matter who is left out. 

World Test Champions South Africa completed an emphatic 30-run win inside three days over India in the opening Test at the Eden Gardens defending a modest 123 on Sunday. The win, which was their first on Indian soil in 15 years, gave them an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

"No matter who sits out, we can still find a way to win. (Skipper) Temba (Bavuma) has been crucial for us, but he hasn't played every game. I haven't played this game," Rabada said in a video shared by Cricket South Africa.

Bavuma returned to the playing XI after missing their preceding two Tests in Pakistan, where South Africa bounced back to draw the series 1-1.

"That doesn't matter. Whoever is gonna get out on the field, we believe that they can do the job," Rabada said.

The Proteas outplayed India in their own backyard on a dry wicket with variable bounce and turn. Rabada hailed South Africa's individual performances, including skipper Bavuma's match-winning 55 in the second innings that gave the travelling bowlers something to fight for.

"We had a good start in the first innings with Aiden (Markram) and (Ryan) Rickelton. They set the tone. Marco (Jansen) stood up, Boschi (Corbin Bosch) stood up at crucial times. Everyone chipped in and really, that's the hallmark of what this team is made of," said the fast bowler.

It remains to be seen if Rabada, who had to undergo multiple scans in the lead-up to the first Test, would be available for the second Test to be played in Guwahati from November 22-26.

Rabada said the victory in a low-scoring thriller at Kolkata would rank among the top three wins for South Africa this season.

"(The victory is) definitely right up there. With the types of wins that we've had this season, it's hard to say, because we've had some pretty epic wins, but this one is definitely (in the) top three," he said.

 

"That was typical Test cricket (contest)… I mean, just the ebbs and flows of the game. We found ourselves on the back foot, and then somehow managed to finish on the front foot.

"It was quite nerve-wracking on the side, and I'm just itching to want to get out. I don't know what to say. It's just... it's just, like, an emotional roller coaster, and I'm glad that we finished on the right side," he added.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
'Transition Excuse Not Acceptable': Pujara
'Transition Excuse Not Acceptable': Pujara
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
India exposed! Kolkata pitch humiliates top order
India exposed! Kolkata pitch humiliates top order
SA stuns India, Ashwin points finger at batting decline
SA stuns India, Ashwin points finger at batting decline

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Bihar results0:57

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule...

Chirag Paswan breaks silence, extends support to Rohini Acharya amid family feud4:13

Chirag Paswan breaks silence, extends support to Rohini...

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits Sabarimala as Mandala-Makaravilakku opens0:53

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO