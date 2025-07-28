Fan asked to cover Pak shirt during Ind-Eng 4th Test!

The fan, identified as Farooq Nazar by Pakistani media, shared a video of the incident on social media, in which a member of the security staff at the ground was seen asking him to cover his green shirt.

Adding another layer of controversy to an already strained India-Pakistan cricket ties, a fan wearing a Pakistan cricket jersey was asked to cover it up by security officials during the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The fan, identified as Farooq Nazar by Pakistani media, shared a video of the incident on social media, in which a member of the security staff at the ground was seen asking him to cover his green shirt, telling that jerseys of non-participating nations were not allowed at the venue.

The security guard attached to the Lancashire Cricket Club was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo: "I've been asked by control if you can cover that shirt up, please." Later on, a steward can be heard saying the shirt "might be considered nationalistic".

Initially, the fan turned down the request, claiming that Indian supporters in the stands had not objected to him wearing the green shirt. Tensions escalated as more security personnel intervened in the issue, eventually prompting the local police to step in. The person was taken out of the seating area but after a brief conversation outside the stadium, he was permitted to re-enter.

The incident was met with mixed reactions from social media users. While some dubbed the episode as discriminatory and unnecessary, others defended the security personnel, saying spectators are obliged to adhere to venue regulations.

As per Old Trafford's policy for international fixtures, fans can only wear apparels supporting the participating teams.

The cricketing ties between India India and Pakistan are at their lowest point currently following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 25. Moreover, bilateral cricket has been suspended since 2013 between the Asian neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

Recently, the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the World Championship of Legends Cricket 2025 was abandoned after several former India cricketers pulled out of the fixture fearing backlash from fans.