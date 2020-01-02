Archer doubtful for 2nd Test; Du Plessis warns team

January 02, 2020 21:15 IST

The second Test at Newlands starts on Friday with England 1-0 down in the four-match series after losing by 107 runs in Pretoria last Sunday.

IMAGE: England bowler Jofra Archer chats with physio Craig de Weymarn during England training at Newlands in Cape Town. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Results of a scan on England paceman Jofra Archer's sore elbow will determine whether he will be fit to play in the second Test against South Africa, captain Joe Root said on Thursday.



Archer, who burst onto the cricket scene at last year's World Cup, pulled up with the injury in practice on Wednesday and was awaiting the results of the scan before England's final practice on Thursday.

"We are still waiting to hear back, results-wise, about his scan so we should know further today and then we'll have to play it by ear," Root told a news conference.



"It was quite disappointing to see him pull up like that and now we'll just have to make another late call."



Archer batted and fielded with the rest of the team on Wednesday but then after a few balls pulled out of bowling in the nets.



Archer's affliction, which Root said might be an old injury, adds to the tale of woe the tourists have been subjected to since arriving in South Africa on December 14 after 10 players contracted a flu virus.



"It's been frustrating throughout, but these things happen in sport and you got to manage them as best you can and we are trying to do everything we can to make sure that if anyone does pick up illness or injury, others are fit and ready to go," said Root.



The 29-year-old conceded that potentially losing Archer would be a major blow to England, seeking to get themselves back into the series at a venue where South Africa have rarely lost.



"If you look at his short career, he's made impacts with big moments in big test matches so, of course, it will be a big loss if he is not fit to play but it creates another opportunity for someone else," Root said.



It could prove a reprieve for England's record wicket taker James Anderson, whose tepid performance in Pretoria suggested he might be sacrificed for a spinner on what is expected to be a docile Newlands wicket.



But England were still some way off a final selection, Root added.



"Everything is still on the table as it stands. We'll make a decision on the surface when we've had a closer look at it, maybe even tomorrow morning," he said.



"With not knowing exactly how Jofra is, it might change the way we balance the side up."



South Africa skipper warns team about complacency





IMAGE: The 107-run victory in the first Test in Pretoria on Sunday arrested a run of five successive Test defeats for South Africa. Photograph: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has warned his team against complacency as they take a 1-0 series lead into the second Test against England, from whom he expects a backlash at Newlands on Friday.



The 107-run victory in the first Test in Pretoria on Sunday arrested a run of five successive Test defeats for South Africa but any thoughts that the players might have about being back on course must be dispelled, he said on Thursday



"We haven’t really achieved anything as a Test team; we’ve just won one test match,” Du Plessis told a pre-test press conference.



"There is a lot that still needs to happen for us to go where we want to go as a Test team.



"For me it’s about understanding as a team that the standards need to go up a little bit.



"We were fortunate that we could get away a win in Pretoria but we understand that Test cricket against England is not always going to go our way,” he continued.



"If you take your foot off the gas and complacency creeps in, we’ll go back to playing just ordinary Test cricket.



"This is the message that Bouch (coach Mark Boucher) and I have been trying to drive home over the last days, and we’ll keep driving it.”



Du Plessis confirmed that batsman Temba Bavuma was fit again but would not get back his No. 5 slot in the team as Rassie van der Dussen will be given more opportunity to prove his worth after scoring a 50 on debut last week.



Bavuma’s exclusion means that South Africa are dispensing with their racial quota for team selection where every team should have at least two black Africans and four others from the country’s mixed-race and Indian communities.



South Africa fell short of that target in Pretoria and will do so again in the second Test but Du Plessis looked to downplay a potential controversy.



"We don’t see colour and it’s important that people understand that. Opportunity is very important for any colour and it’s important to be fair to every player to give them a chance.



"Temba will be the first to acknowledge that he got a really good opportunity and that no fingers can be pointed.”



Bavuma, 29, has had no half centuries in his last 12 Test innings with his batting average dipping now to 39.24 in 39 Test matches.