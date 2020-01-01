PIX: Virat and Anushka welcome the New Year in style

January 01, 2020 11:48 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma looked stunning. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma welcomed the New Year 2020 with her Bollywood gang.

They caught up with actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are also vacationing in Switzerland.

Kohli has posted his first 2020 photo with Anushka Sharma with a caption, ‘on point for 2020’. He looked all suited up in black and his stunning wife Anushka looked gorgeous in a shimmery long dress with a thigh-high slit.

She wished her fans a ‘happy new year’ on Instagram with a picture from the party.