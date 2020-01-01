News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Virat and Anushka welcome the New Year in style

PIX: Virat and Anushka welcome the New Year in style

By Rediff Cricket
January 01, 2020 11:48 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma looked stunning. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma welcomed the New Year 2020 with her Bollywood gang.

 

They caught up with actors Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are also vacationing in Switzerland.

Kohli has posted his first 2020 photo with Anushka Sharma with a caption, ‘on point for 2020’. He looked all suited up in black and his stunning wife Anushka looked gorgeous in a shimmery long dress with a thigh-high slit.

Virat Kohli

She wished her fans a ‘happy new year’ on Instagram with a picture from the party.

Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Virat and his team were game changers in 2019

Virat and his team were game changers in 2019

'It all started from Under-19 World Cup for Kohli'

'It all started from Under-19 World Cup for Kohli'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
 