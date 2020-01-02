News
Time to take action on climate change: Yuvraj on Aus bushfire

Time to take action on climate change: Yuvraj on Aus bushfire

January 02, 2020 20:18 IST

 

Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh termed the raging bushfire in Australia as tragic. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former India World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday termed the raging bushfire in Australia as tragic, and said it's time some action is taken against the serious issue of climate change.

 

Australia is facing one of its most devastating bushfire crisis which has already left at least 18 people dead.

In the backdrop of this critical situation, Australia is set to host New Zealand in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting on Friday.

After Australia opener David Warner, who shared a picture of a person with a dog watching the devastating forest fire, and paid tributes to the firefighters and volunteers, Yuvraj took to twitter to express his sympathy towards those affected by the tragedy.

"Australia has burnt more than 12million acres this season, they r not even halfway thr its peak fire season. Tragic news on #bushfiresAustralia 480 million animals have been lost. This is culmination of climate change it's time v take some action. Prayers for all affected," Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle with a series of pictures of the tragedy.

Disturbed by the situation, Australian and New Zealand cricketers have decided to wear black armbands on the opening day of the third Test as a mark of respect to the fire fighters who are trying to douse the flames.

Cricket Australia has already announced that the upcoming ODI series in March against New Zealand will be used to raise money which will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund for the rehabilitation of those affected.

© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
