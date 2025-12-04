Raipur ODI: Krishna, Rana Face Social Media Fury

IMAGE: India's bowling drew sharp criticism, particularly Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century and Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden ton set the stage for what looked like a commanding Indian total, yet South Africa's collective resilience in a steep chase ensured the visitors levelled the series with a four-wicket win in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

India's bowling drew sharp criticism, particularly Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana. Krishna leaked runs and failed to maintain pressure, prompting Rohit Sharma to intervene during the 37th over.

An animated Rohit Sharma halted Prasidh Krishna on his mark, called in Harshit Rana, and launched into an intense on-field lecture about how to prevent South African batters from finding easy boundaries during the second ODI.

With expressive hand movements, Rohit lectured both young pacers, emphasising the need to bowl tighter lengths and smarter lines, particularly against Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis.

Prasidh Krishna was hammered, finishing with 2/79, while Harshit Rana struggled to create pressure, drawing sharp criticism from fans on social media. Many questioned why consistent performers like Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami were overlooked.

While dew and fielding lapses played a role, South Africa's win underlined their strategic depth, calmness under pressure, and ability to execute a measured chase. India will have to rethink their bowling strategy ahead of the series decider in Vizag.