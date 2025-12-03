HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rahul blames toss, dew after four-wicket loss to SA

Rahul blames toss, dew after four-wicket loss to SA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
December 03, 2025 23:36 IST

'With the bat, I know that 350 looks good, but that has been the chat in the dressing room even after the last game about how we can get the extra 20-25 runs to give bowlers a cushion with the wet ball.'

India

IMAGE: The series-deciding third and final ODI will be played in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6. Photograph: BCCI/X

India skipper KL Rahul said his side needed to be sharper in key moments but felt the toss played a decisive role in the home team's four-wicket loss to South Africa in the second ODI, in Raipur, on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, India rode on centuries from Virat Kohli (102 off 93 balls), his 53rd ODI hundred, and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls), who notched up his maiden ton in the format, to post an imposing 358 for five.

South Africa, however, gunned down the target with remarkable authority, finishing at 362 for six in 49.2 overs, courtesy a superb century from Aiden Markram (110) and fifties from Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald Brevis (54).

"Not really a (tough one to swallow) given how much dew there is and how difficult it is to bowl in the second innings,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation after losing the toss for the second straight game.

"Thought we did well in the last game. Today the umpires were nice to change the ball. Toss plays a big role so I'm kicking myself (laughs)."

Rahul admitted there were areas where India could have done better.

"With the bat, I know that 350 looks good, but that has been the chat in the dressing room even after the last game about how we can get the extra 20-25 runs to give bowlers a cushion with the wet ball," he said.

The India skipper also praised Kohli and Gaikwad for their top-order brilliance.

"It was beautiful to watch Rutu and the way he batted. Virat, we have seen him do it 55 times, or 53. He just goes about doing his job. It was beautiful watching Rutu bat, the way he picked up the tempo after reaching his fifty."

For South Africa, the chase was their highest successful run chase in ODIs in India, a fact that pleased captain Temba Bavuma.

"Happy to have crossed the line. Coming into this game we were all thinking how can we get better with the ball. There were partnerships at the top, better showing from us, unbelievable game, record chase and it shows how well we have to play against this Indian side," Bavuma said.

 

"I tried to build a partnership with Aiden, try to take the game deep and it was all about the partnerships. The ploy to send Brevis early went in our favour. We can take a lot of confidence with this win."

He added that intense competition for places is driving the team forward.

"The guys who are here are the best, there is a high level of competition for positions, the batters know they have to be at their best. Performances like these do good for our confidence."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
