Virat Kohli's special gesture has gone viral!

Kohli gifted an autographed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after the game in Dubai on Sunday.

'The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game', BCCI tweeted alongside a video clip.