'Bumrah Best Since Malcolm Marshall'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah rocked the Australian batters to take 4 for 17 on Day 1 of the opening Test at the Optus stadium in Perth on Friday, November 22, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

It was a scintillating day of Test match cricket at the Optus stadium in Perth, as India came back from the brink to have Australia tottering at 67 for 7 at stumps on Day 1.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah helped the visitors wrest back control with a four-wicket haul after India was bundled out for 150.

Exploiting the seam-friendly conditions, Bumrah registered 4-17 in the final session, leaving the hosts rattled.

From former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth to commentator Harsha Bhogle to the aam Indian, Bumrah was hailed for his top-class showing.