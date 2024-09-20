What Wife, Fans Thought Of Ashwin's Ton

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Prithi Narayanan, Ravichandran Ashwin's wife, posted a heartwarming Instagram story after her husband scored his sixth Test century on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

As Ashwin completed his century, Prithi shared a photo of Ashwin batting with a heart emoji. The emotional moment captured the joy and pride she felt for her husband's achievement.

The Indian top order had disappointed, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill falling to poor scores. Despite brief contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, the team faced a tough situation before Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up.

Ashwin's performance earned him praise and humour from fans online. Many playfully acknowledged his transformation from a renowned bowler to a reliable middle-order batsman.