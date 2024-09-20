News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Wife, Fans Thought Of Ashwin's Ton

What Wife, Fans Thought Of Ashwin's Ton

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 20, 2024 05:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X
 

Prithi Narayanan, Ravichandran Ashwin's wife, posted a heartwarming Instagram story after her husband scored his sixth Test century on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

As Ashwin completed his century, Prithi shared a photo of Ashwin batting with a heart emoji. The emotional moment captured the joy and pride she felt for her husband's achievement.

Ravichandran Ashwin's wife

The Indian top order had disappointed, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill falling to poor scores. Despite brief contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, the team faced a tough situation before Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja stepped up.

Ashwin's performance earned him praise and humour from fans online. Many playfully acknowledged his transformation from a renowned bowler to a reliable middle-order batsman.

Ravichandran Ashwin

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Ashwin slams century to rescue India on Day 1
PHOTOS: Ashwin slams century to rescue India on Day 1
How Jaiswal adapted to challenging conditions
How Jaiswal adapted to challenging conditions
What Are Kohli, Gambhir Grinning About?
What Are Kohli, Gambhir Grinning About?
Train driver spots iron pole on tracks, mishap averted
Train driver spots iron pole on tracks, mishap averted
PIX: Australia whip England after unbeaten Head ton
PIX: Australia whip England after unbeaten Head ton
2nd stage required, says Army chief on eastern Ladakh
2nd stage required, says Army chief on eastern Ladakh
'Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest...'
'Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest...'

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest...'

'Stand up and applaud for one of the greatest...'

I worked quite a bit on my batting: Ashwin

I worked quite a bit on my batting: Ashwin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances