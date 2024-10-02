Another Injury Blow For Shami!

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has suffered a flare-up in his right knee, likely delaying his return to competitive cricket. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

India's hopes of a strong comeback from Mohammed Shami have been dealt a setback.

The pacer, who was on the road to recovery from an ankle injury, has suffered a flare-up in his right knee, potentially delaying his return to competitive cricket.

Shami, a key member of India's bowling attack, underwent surgery after the 2023 ODI World Cup, ruling him out of the IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup.

Despite his absence, he has been working diligently on his rehabilitation and recently expressed his desire for a cautious return.

However, the recent knee injury could significantly push back his comeback date.

A BCCI source revealed to The Times of India newspaper, 'Despite resuming bowling and appearing on track for a comeback, Shami's knee injury has flared up. The medical team is evaluating the injury, but it might require a considerable amount of time.'

This recent development is a blow to the National Cricket Academy medical team, who have been working tirelessly on Shami's rehabilitation for over a year.

Despite their best efforts and advanced workload management systems, the team is facing a challenge in getting Shami back on the field.

The BCCI's medical team is currently assessing the extent of the damage and exploring treatment options. The injury could have major implications for India's coming tour of Australia.

The five Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a grueling series, and having a strong pace bowling attack is crucial. Shami's absence could force India to rely heavily on potentially younger options like Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar.