Another feather in the hat for double centurion Root

February 06, 2021 16:31 IST

Becomes 1st batsman to score a double ton in 100th Test.

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root celebrates on scoring his double century against India on Day 2 of the 1st Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy England Cricket/Twitter

England skipper Joe Root added another feather to his illustrious hat becoming the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.

Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, the England captain also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test -- breaking the record held by former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq.

He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

He joined the likes of compatriot Alastair Cook, South Africa's Graeme Smith and India's Rahul Dravid, who all have five double tons.

Root's 218-run knock ended when he was trapped in front of the wicket by spinner Shahbaz Nadeem. This was Root's fifth double century.