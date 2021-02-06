Run-machine Root emulates Bradman with another 150-plus knock

Last updated on: February 06, 2021 13:32 IST

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root is the seventh batsman to score 150-plus runs in three consecutive Tests. Photograph: BCCI

Joe Root became only the second skipper to hit three successive 150-plus scores, after Australian legendary batsman Sir Don Bradman, on Day 2 of the first Test against India, at the at the M A Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on Saturday.

England’s captain, who scored 228 and 186 in his previous two Tests in Sri Lanka, achieved the feat in his landmark 100th Test.

He is the seventh batsman to score 150-plus runs in three consecutive Tests and joins an elite club, which includes Tom Latham, Kumar Sangakkara (4 consecutive Tests), Mudassar Nazar, Zaheer Abbas, Don Bradman, and Wally Hammond.

At the lunch break on Day 2, England were 355 for 3, with Root and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

The two English batsmen frustrated India's bowlers as the day’s first session saw 92 runs being scored off 29.3 overs.

Resuming on Day 2 at 263 for 3, Root and Stokes saw off the first hour easily as runs came at a good pace. In the first 60 minutes, they added 40 runs.

Both Root and Stokes marched on and the first session saw them bring up their 150 and 50 respectively while extending their partnership to 92 runs.

On Day 1 Root registered his century and was also involved in a 200-run stand with opener Dom Sibley.