Vaughan slams India for to omitting Kuldeep

Vaughan slams India for to omitting Kuldeep

Source: PTI
February 05, 2021 20:59 IST
Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test against Australia at Sydney in January 2019.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav last played a Test against Australia at Sydney in January 2019. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Former skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday slammed India for leaving left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav out of the opening Test against England, calling it a "ridiculous decision".

Yadav has been warming the bench for more than three months now, including on the tour of Australia, where he featured in just one ODI.

 

With Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the first two Tests against England due to an injury, many former players, including Irfan Pathan, had backed Yadav for a place in the team.

"Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18!!! If he isn't going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play!!! #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

Yadav missed out again on Friday with India going with left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who was on standby, for the first Test in Chennai after spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out.

Yadav has so far played six Tests and picked 24 wickets. He played his last Test against Australia at Sydney in January 2019.

On the opening day of the first Test, England got themselves in a good position, reaching a comfortable 263 for three at stumps, riding on skipper Joe Root's unbeaten 197-ball 128 and opener Dom Sibley's 87 off 286 balls.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Root expects England to cash in on good start
Root marks milestone with ton on Day 1
PICS: India vs England, first Test, Day 1
Centre to induct pvt sector specialists in govt depts
Arjun Tendulkar, Sreesanth register for IPL auction
LS washed out for another day over farmers' stir
4G internet being restored across J-K after 18 months
England's tour of India 2021

How COVID-19 affected India's bowling on Day 1

How Root regained form after dry spell

