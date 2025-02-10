Another Early Exit For The ODI Superstar

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's form struggles persist; his ODI return yields another low score. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma ignited the Barabati stadium in Cuttack with a long-awaited century in the second ODI against England, reaching the milestone in just 76 balls. The skipper was eventually dismissed for a well-played 119 off 90 deliveries by Liam Livingstone.

While Rohit roared back to form, Virat Kohli's search for consistency continues. Kohli, who also desperately needs a good score, failed to make a mark on his ODI return.

Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs off 8 balls, extending his wait for a substantial knock. Adil Rashid, who has often troubled Kohli in the past, struck again to send the ODI star back to the dugout via a decision that left Kohli visibly stunned.

Kohli had looked confident as the ball spun outward, appearing to have taken a knick off his bat. Initially, the on-field umpire ruled it not out, but a loud appeal prompted England to take a DRS review.

Replays revealed a spike as the ball passed the bat, overturning the decision and sealing Kohli's dismissal.

Before his dismissal, Kohli showcased glimpses of his class, creaming Gus Atkinson for a delightful four through mid-on with a gorgeous on-drive in the 18th over.

Apart from a brilliant 70 against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test and an unbeaten 100 against Australia in Perth, he has struggled to make significant contributions in his last 15 innings across eight Tests since October last year.

Despite the recent setbacks, Kohli's achievements in One-day Internationals remain unparalleled. He amassed a record-breaking 765 runs in 11 matches during the 2023 World Cup, where India fell short against Australia in the final.

The 36 year old remains the third-highest run-getter in ODIs, with 13,906 runs in 295 matches at an extraordinary average of 58.18, including 50 centuries and 72 fifties.

Much like Rohit, Kohli's greatness in limited-overs cricket is unquestionable.

With just a match remaining in the series, fans and critics alike will be hoping for Kohli to regain his form and deliver another memorable performance.