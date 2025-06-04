Another Day, Another Record for King Kohli!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli finished IPL 2025 with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75. Photograph: BCCI

Batting maestro Virat Kohli's long wait for an IPL title ended on Tuesday as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Although he could not conjure up magic with the willow in the all-important game, scoring a scratchy 43 in 35 balls, Kohli still achieved a significant milestone during that knock.

He overtook former Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan to become the batter with most boundaries in IPL history. Kohli took his tally to 769 fours in his IPL career, surpassing Dhawan's record of 768 fours.

Kohli achieved the feat in the third over of the RCB innings when he flicked a half-volley from Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson to the long-leg boundary.

In 267 matches, Kohli has smashed 771 fours.

He ended the IPL 2025 campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. He has hit eight half-centuries, with the best score of the season being 73 not out.

Also, Kohli has the most runs by a single player against an opponent in the history of IPL, with 1,159 runs against Punjab at an average of 36.21 in 36 matches and a strike rate of 132.60.

He has scored a century and six half-centuries against them, with the best score being 113.

In the process, Kohli, who as played only for RCB in the 18-year-old league, has bettered his own record of 1,146 runs, which he tallied against Chennai Super Kings.