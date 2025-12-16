'Ami KKR': Cameron Green's first message after IPL auction

IMAGE: Cameron Green was bought by KKR for 2.50 crore at the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the most expensive overseas player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), after Kolkata Knight Riders signed him for Rs 25.20 crore ($2.77 million) at the player auction for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

Green, who was initially registered as a batsman due to an error, was the subject of intense bidding between Kolkata and Chennai Super Kings before being purchased by the three-times champions.

The 26-year-old is the third most expensive player in IPL history, after Indian internationals Rishabh Pant (270 million Indian rupees) and Shreyas Iyer (267.5 million Indian rupees).

Green said, "I'm so excited to be part of Kolkata for this year's IPL. To get down to the Eden Gardens, to get used to the atmosphere. I hope it is a great year for us. So see you soon. Ami KKR!"

Green, who previously played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru but missed the 2025 season as he was recovering from a back surgery, is set to play in the third Ashes test against England starting on Wednesday.

Green has so far played 29 matches in the IPL to aggregate 707 runs and take 16 wickets.