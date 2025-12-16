KKR boss 'very happy' with Green purchase

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' MD Venky Mysore at the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

KKR's managing director Venky Mysore said the franchise was happy at the price at which it got Green, who is expected to "add a lot" to the team in the upcoming season.

"We are very happy. Something that we were focussed on and hoping. Quite happy with price at which we got him. Would have been a concern if it had gone higher. We were keen and attached but had it affected our rest of auction, we would have let him go. Fortunately, it came within the range we were looking at," Mysore said at a press conference.

"He will add lot to our team and with our new power coach Andre Russell, we know what he does, with bat and ball, couldn't be happier.

"The rule the BCCI made on the Rs 18 crore, our standpoint is there is no concern, in any case it's an outflow for franchise," he added.

The deal made Green the third-most expensive player in IPL history and the most expensive overseas player ever in the league.

The KKR CEO also pointed to Green's familiarity with the league as a major plus.

"Him having had IPL experience, we know what he does with bat and ball. Couldn't be happier," Mysore said.

"Tough to say how far we would've gone. A lot of it would've depended on the rest of the plans. We were getting close," he added.

Initially, Rajasthan Royals and KKR entered an intense bidding war, with the Royals opting out at around Rs 13 crores and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which entered the bidding, taking the price way beyond Rs 20 crores. CSK bid Rs 25 crores, and KKR followed it with a 25.20 crores bid and won the war.