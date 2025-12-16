HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
KKR snap up Cameron Green for a record 25.20 crore!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 16, 2025 15:26 IST

Cameron Green is a Kolkata Knight Riders player

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green became the third most expensive player in the history of IPL auction when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for 25.20 crore in the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

He surpassed fellow Australian Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) to command the highest price by an overseas player at an IPL auction.

Among the first set of players to go under the hammer, at the outset Green, who had a base price of 2 crore, sparked a bidding war between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

MI withdrew from the race when KKR went up to 5 crore. Chennai Super Kings then came into the fray until KKR got the player for 25.20 crore.

 

A former Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru recruit, he has played 29 matches, scoring 707 runs and take 16 wickets. 

Green was the third most highest run-getter in IPL 2023. 

Kolkata Knight Riders, with a purse of 64.30 crore and an eye on rebuilding the outfit with 13 slots to fill, were challenged by Chennai Super Kings, who entered the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 43.40 crore.

 

